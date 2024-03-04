GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

