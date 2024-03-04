GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

