GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
