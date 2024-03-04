Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $20.69 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $119,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

