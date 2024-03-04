Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GBCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.52 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

