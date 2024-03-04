Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $767,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,720 shares of company stock valued at $36,255,386. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 287,736 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

