Global Industrial Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 520.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 343,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the first quarter worth about $2,451,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

