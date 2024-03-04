Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 90,349.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,268 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13,381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 715,130 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSEARCA:URA opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $32.60.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
