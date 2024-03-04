GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,788 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of GoDaddy worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,977 shares of company stock valued at $834,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $113.72 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.