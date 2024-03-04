Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GORO

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.