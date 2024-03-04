GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $7.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.