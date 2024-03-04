GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDRX

GoodRx Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.