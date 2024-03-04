Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 16,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,726,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,635,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 367,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOSS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

