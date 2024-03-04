Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,353 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,910. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

