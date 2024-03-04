Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $150.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

