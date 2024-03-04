Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,969 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE:IFF opened at $75.88 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

