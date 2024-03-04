Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,245 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -399.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

