Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,635 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average of $228.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

