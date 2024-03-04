Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

