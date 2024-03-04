Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.