Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Critical Analysis

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altria Group and Green Globe International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $24.48 billion 2.94 $8.13 billion $4.57 8.94 Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A -9.75 0.00

Profitability

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Globe International. Green Globe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altria Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Altria Group and Green Globe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 33.21% -244.55% 23.71% Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altria Group and Green Globe International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Green Globe International.

Summary

Altria Group beats Green Globe International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand. It sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, as well as large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

