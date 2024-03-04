Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 1.8 %

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 84.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

