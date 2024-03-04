Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) & Visa (NYSE:V) Critical Survey

Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grenke and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grenke alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grenke N/A N/A N/A Visa 53.92% 50.02% 20.83%

Dividends

Grenke pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grenke pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Grenke is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grenke 0 0 2 0 3.00 Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grenke and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Visa has a consensus price target of $290.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Grenke.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grenke and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grenke N/A N/A N/A 4.09 8.56 Visa $32.65 billion 15.93 $17.27 billion $8.69 32.58

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Grenke. Grenke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Grenke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats Grenke on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grenke

(Get Free Report)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products. It also provides banking products and services, such as fixed deposits to private and business customers through its website; financing services to business start-ups, as well as development loans to SMEs and self-employed professionals; and small-ticket factoring services. The company was formerly known as GrenkeLeasing AG and changed its name to Grenke AG in May 2016. Grenke AG was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Baden-Baden, Germany.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.