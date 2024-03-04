Grove Collaborative (GROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grove Collaborative Price Performance
NYSE:GROV opened at $1.93 on Monday. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROV. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 321.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 553,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on GROV
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.