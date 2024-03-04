Grove Collaborative (GROV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

NYSE:GROV opened at $1.93 on Monday. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROV. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 321.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 553,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grove Collaborative by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

