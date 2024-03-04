Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HG opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

In related news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,556,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,427,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,803,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

