Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2855 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNORY opened at $13.60 on Monday. Harvey Norman has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

