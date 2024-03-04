Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2855 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HNORY opened at $13.60 on Monday. Harvey Norman has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.
About Harvey Norman
