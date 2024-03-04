Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE HE opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.54. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $40.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

