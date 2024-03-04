Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.56 on Friday. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $761.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 14,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

