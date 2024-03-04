Head-To-Head Comparison: Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and TransCode Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.70 million 51.10 -$36.56 million ($0.41) -8.34 TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($774.80) 0.00

TransCode Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and TransCode Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $480.00, indicating a potential upside of 66,566.67%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and TransCode Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals -747.02% -10.90% -9.23% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -821.85% -267.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

