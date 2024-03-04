Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

