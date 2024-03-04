Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 2.6 %

HRTG stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 40,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $299,993.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,912.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

