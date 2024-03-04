Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,985,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Hess by 20.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hess by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

