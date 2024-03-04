Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

HESM stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,548 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 83,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 751.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 273,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.