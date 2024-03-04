Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

