HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 843,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 843,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,039 shares of company stock worth $785,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HLVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of HLVX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.