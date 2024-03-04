HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 843,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 843,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,039 shares of company stock worth $785,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on HilleVax
HilleVax Price Performance
Shares of HLVX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.40.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.