Honest (HNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.75. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 149,711 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honest by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 484,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

