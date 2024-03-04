Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

