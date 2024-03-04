Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

