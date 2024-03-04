Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.25%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.