Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
Shares of ILKAY opened at $21.81 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.
About Iluka Resources
