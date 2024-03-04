Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of ILKAY opened at $21.81 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

About Iluka Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.