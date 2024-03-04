Infinera (INFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.35 on Monday. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Infinera by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Infinera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Infinera by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 236,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,564,000 after acquiring an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

