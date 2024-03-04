Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

