Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,011 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,259. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.