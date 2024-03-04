Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of INO opened at $9.55 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after buying an additional 8,927,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 286,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.