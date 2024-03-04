Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Insulet worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Insulet by 228.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

