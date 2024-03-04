Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,483,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 96,713 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

