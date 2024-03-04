Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

