Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

