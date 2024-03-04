iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 30.9% in February

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.