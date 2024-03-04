iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $127.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

