Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.70.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

